Gukesh creates chess sets with Google Gemini after world championship win

Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju has etched his name in history by becoming the youngest FIDE World Chess Champion at just 18 years old. Gukesh clinched the title in Singapore after defeating reigning champion Ding Liren in the final game of a nail-biting 14-game series.

The championship, which spanned three weeks, saw intense competition, with many expecting tiebreaks to decide the winner. However, a critical blunder by Ding in the final game allowed Gukesh to secure the decisive victory, making him the second Indian to win the coveted title after Viswanathan Anand’s historic triumph in 2000.

Gukesh’s victory is a monumental moment for Indian chess, bringing the world title back to the country after more than a decade. The young champion has not only showcased his strategic brilliance but also demonstrated the promise of a new era in the sport, with his victory inspiring players worldwide.

Following his win, Gukesh received widespread praise and congratulations from fans, players, and dignitaries across the globe. In a moment captured on video, Gukesh was invited by a Google professional to visit the tech giant’s booth at the championship venue. At the booth, he was introduced to Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, which showcased its creative capabilities by generating custom chess sets.

The Google team explained how the chatbot could create chess sets using prompts inspired by Gukesh’s preferences. Intrigued, the champion tried the tool and initially created a chess set designed entirely out of mangoes, his favorite fruit.

Taking the experience further, Gukesh then prompted the chatbot to create an opponent set made of limes. The result was a playful, AI-powered chess match between a mango-themed set and a lime-themed set, delighting the young champion and the team at Google.

The light-hearted interaction with Gemini highlighted the potential of AI to blend creativity with personal interests, even in traditional games like chess.

In September 2024, Google announced that it will be the title sponsor for for the 2024 FIDE World Championship match between grandmasters Gukesh and Ding Liren.

Gukesh’s triumph in Singapore marks a turning point for Indian chess and reinforces the nation’s growing presence on the global stage. As he begins his reign as the FIDE World Chess Champion, the chess world eagerly anticipates what lies ahead for this talent.