Haier becomes the official partner of the Roland-Garros tournament

Haier the global leader in Home Appliances, is set to shine down on courts at the 2023 Roland-Garros Tournament, which officially commences in Paris on May 22nd. Haier is the official partner for this highly anticipated tournament that attracts top tennis players from around the world.
As a top-tier grand slam, the Roland-Garros Tournament enjoys global recognition. Haier’s sponsorship of this esteemed event will further enhance the brand's global exposure.
According to Euromonitor International, Haier has consistently been positioned as the world's top-ranked large home appliance brand by retail volume for 14 consecutive years.
Established in 1891, the Roland-Garros Tournament is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay courts and therefore represents the highest honor in clay-court events. Compared to grass and synthetic surfaces, clay courts provide higher elasticity, greater friction between the ball and the ground upon impact, slower ball speed, and more sliding opportunities for players during running, abrupt stops, and quick turns. These conditions require players to possess outstanding running and movement abilities to secure success.
Haier’s sponsorship arrangement with the Roland-Garros Tournament will expedite the implementation of the brand’s innovative home solutions in overseas markets.
This partnership with a premier sporting event will offer Haier a new platform where global users can learn about Haier’s comprehensive smart products and solutions, expanding the user base and accelerating the global deployment of smart homes.