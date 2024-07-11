Haier India teams up with Disney+ Hotstar as an associate sponsor for Wimbledon 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Haier India, a global leader in major appliances, has announced its collaboration with Disney+ Hotstar as an associate sponsor for the upcoming Wimbledon Championships 2024. This partnership marks a significant expansion in Haier India's sports marketing strategy, aiming to enhance brand visibility and customer engagement within the premium market segment.
As part of this association, Haier India seeks to leverage the digital platform of Disney+ Hotstar to connect with niche audiences and tennis enthusiasts across India. The brand intends to maximise its visibility through connected TV during the matches until July 14, 2024.
Commenting on this strategic alliance, NS Satish, president of Haier Appliances India, emphasised, "In 2024, we have successfully forged meaningful associations with prestigious sports tournaments to resonate with youth, niche, and premium consumers in India. Our latest collaboration with the Wimbledon Championships as an associate sponsor on Disney+ Hotstar holds special significance as we target tennis enthusiasts in India."
Under its Sport-o-Tainment marketing strategy, Haier India has been actively investing in various sporting events, including Roland-Garros and the ATP Tour. These initiatives aim to strengthen the brand's connection with millions of sports enthusiasts and foster deeper engagement with premium audiences in the country.