Haier named official partner of Australian Open for next three years

Haier has announced a three-year global partnership as the official TV and appliances partner for the Australian Open and Summer of Tennis events.

During the tournament, Haier will engage fans through dynamic on-site and online activations. Additionally, Haier also supports grassroots tennis clubs beyond the court.

Commenting on the partnership, NS Satish, president - Haier Appliances India, said, "We are thrilled to partner with the Australian Open, one of the most iconic sporting events in the world. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our globalisation journey, reflecting Haier’s commitment to connecting with consumers who appreciate sophisticated design, premium experiences, and exceptional performance globally."