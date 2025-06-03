Haier returns as the official partner of Roland-Garros tournament

Haier, a home appliances brand, returns to Paris as the official partner of Roland-Garros for the third consecutive year. Through this association, Haier continues to uphold its core values of innovation, high performance, and competitive spirit, ideals that closely align with the essence of Roland-Garros. Haier India is the broadcasting partner of Roland Garros on SonyLIV across both connected TVs and mobile devices.

The partnership between Haier and the major international tennis tournaments springs from a deep Haier highlights shared values with top tennis players, such as precision, performance, and technology, in its connected solutions.

Commenting on the partnership, NS Satish, president, Haier Appliances India said, "We are extremely proud and excited to continue our association with Roland-Garros– one of the most prestigious tournaments in the global sporting calendar. This collaboration is not just about brand visibility - it’s about aligning with a world-class platform that mirrors our core values of precision, performance, and elegance. As we deepen our sport-o-tainment strategy, Roland-Garros serves as a strategic touchpoint to connect meaningfully with premium and next-gen consumers who value both innovation and excellence. We are confident that this partnership will continue to fuel brand affinity, drive cultural relevance, and strengthen our leadership in a fast-evolving market landscape."