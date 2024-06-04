Haier stars in Paris as official partner of Roland-Garros tournament

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Haier Appliances India, a global appliances brand for fifteen consecutive years will line up alongside the tennis champions as official partner at the Roland-Garros tournament from May 20 to June 9.
Elegance, precision, and incredible performances are the qualities sought by tennis fans, numbering over 1 billion worldwide. These characteristics have made Haier role as official partner a natural fit, as the brand has always been a creator of extraordinary experiences and ecosystems tailored to each desire.
For 2024 and 2025 Haier will be a partner of the most prestigious international tennis tournaments, supporting the champions of this sport with which shares the brand’s values: total dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence and meticulous attention to every detail.
Roland-Garros will be the occasion to present the new Haier international ambassador in the field of tennis activities: Ana Ivanovic, former tennis player. An ambassador that will be the face of the brand for the entire competition, contributing to its memorability, relevance, and audience engagement. Ana Ivanovic has won fifteen WTA singles tournaments in her career, including Roland-Garros in 2008 when she reached number one in the WTA rankings.
Haier will enjoy special visibility courtside and will also have a stand in the Fan Village with its hi-tech solutions and unique style on display for an experience created especially for the event. Here visitors will be able to absorb the ambience of special guests, supporters and the international community gathered for the tournament. Visitors will have the unique chance to interact with Haier solutions and have fun with special sports-themed activities.
A 360° promotion will make Haier a protagonist online with a digital campaign and dedicated social network activities, but also a central role in Paris with sensational advertisement that will complement the spectacular view from the Pont du Beaugrenelle and domination in the metro station.
This partnership with the tennis world is aligned with Haier strategy to increasingly connect with the extraordinary and with its target audience: consumers who favour elegant design, customisation, and top performance.
Besides the Roland-Garros Tournament, Haier will partner with top tier events for 2024 and 2025 including Mutua Madrid Open, the Nitto ATP Finals, Rolex Paris Masters. The ATP 500 Hamburg Open tournament and two ATP 250 tournaments, Playa Laguna Croatia Open Umag and the European Open (Antwerp), complete Haier events portfolio in tennis.