Haier teams up with JioHotstar as digital streaming partner for TATA IPL

Haier Appliances India, an appliance brand, has announced its return as the digital streaming partner on JioHotstar for TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, marking its third consecutive year of collaboration. Haier is focusing on sports marketing in India through its Sport-O-Tainment strategy to engage young and sports-savvy audiences. After partnering with the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, Haier will now be part of TATA IPL 2025, aiming to expand its consumer reach and brand visibility.

Advertisment

Commenting on the partnership, NS Satish, president, Haier Appliances India, said, “At Haier India, we have consistently invested in major sporting events year after year, and this strategy has played a pivotal role in strengthening our position as a leading brand in the consumer durables space. Our continued partnership with JioHotstar as the Digital Streaming Partner for IPL 2025 reflects our commitment to connecting meaningfully with consumers across the country. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians, transcending beyond sport to become a cherished part of our culture and celebrations.

IPL presents an unparalleled platform to engage with young audiences, premium consumers, and Indian households alike. As one of the India’s most celebrated sporting events, IPL, through its coverage on JioHotstar offers a powerful opportunity for us to expand our reach, strengthen brand visibility, and build deeper emotional connections with cricket fans - both regionally, as they passionately support their home teams, and nationwide — further solidifying Haier’s position as an industry leader in innovation and consumer engagement.”