Happilo forays into the premium snacking category

Happilo offers healthy, delectable products familiar to the taste palate that can be consumed throughout the day. Along with the new brand identity, the brand has diversified its product portfolio to cater to the ever-evolving demands of consumers. It has launched an array of new offerings that can be consumed in various forms throughout the day. The newly launched dry fruit bars and brittles use dry fruits as the base ingredient. These bars don’t contain oats or synthetic protein, and are developed to match the taste palate across geographies. Apart from these, the brand has also launched peanut butter, muesli, and interesting flavours of peanut, chickpeas, and makhana, with the assurance that the products are gluten-free, with no preservatives, no added sugar, no genetically modified organisms, and have zero cholesterol.