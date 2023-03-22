Happilo joins Royal Challengers Bangalore as its official Snacking Partner for T20 2023 Season

The deal will see the brand’s logo appear on RCB’s official t-shirts and on various team merchandise.
Happilo, India’s leading premium dry fruit snack brand, has collaborated with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), as the team’s Official Snacking Partner for T20 2023. As snacking partners, the brand’s logo will appear on the upper-right chest of the team’s official kit.
Owned by Diageo, India will see Faf du Plessis captain the team, this year. The team is one of the most loved teams in the T20 League, and the squad consists of a fine blend of proven stars of the international arena and emerging talent. The international stars include the likes of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood.
Speaking of the partnership, Vikas D Nahar, founder and CEO, Happilo, says, “RCB stands for grit, determination and most importantly their ethos #PlayBold which resonates both on and off the field. Being snacking partners for the team, we hope to promote healthy snacking among the young and old. We plan to nurture this partnership beyond the field and also give the fans and consumers to experience the goodness of Happilo dry fruit snacks.”
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, head & vice president of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “RCB is proud to partner with Happilo, a home grown brand from Bangalore. As Happilo has grown its business exponentially in a short time span to one of the fastest growing foods businesses in the country, this partnership will help them with an experiential marketing platform with pan India reach and add further scale to their already robust brand.”
Cricket and snacking make this partnership a perfect combination for both these Bangalore grown brands. RCB boasts of a huge fan base among the young population across the country and Happilo, being the market leaders in the dry fruit snacking segment aims to nurture this home-grown partnership to reach the large audience.
The collaboration will also look to further connect with millions of fans across the country with social media integrations as well as TV commercials featuring RCB players.