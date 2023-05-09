Haptik continues its partnership with Mumbai Indians to bring fan Engagement through WhatsApp

Aakrit Vaish, CEO at Haptik speaks, "Working with Mumbai Indians and introducing innovative fan engagement is a huge source of pride for us. Fan engagement and fan loyalty are critical for the biggest sports franchises, like Mumbai Indians, to get right. With our chatbot, Mumbai Indians fans get a tailor-made experience that keeps them coming back for more. We are confident that our solutions will help Mumbai Indians achieve tangible outcomes and take fan engagement to the next level."