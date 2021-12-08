Haresh Nayak launches Connect Network Inc

A chat with Nayak about his vision for Connect and the road ahead.
Haresh Nayak, former COO, Dentsu International and Media Service Line, and Group MD, Posterscope South Asia, has launched Connect Network Inc. It is an independent venture and a strong step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.
In a press note, Nayak, founder and CEO, Connect, mentions that his ambition is to be an Indian MNC that will soon expand globally. Connect will have access to a diverse and comprehensive range of marketing solutions to drive bottom-line results for its clients.
These solutions will include brand advertising and experiences, corporate social responsibility (CSR), shoppers and sports marketing, out of home (OOH), smart city solutions, and numerous specialty communication services.
Headquartered in Mumbai, the agency will also have operations in Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Connect will strive to be a leader across all consumer connection points. It will attempt to bring human and business insights with convergence of technology to create rewarding experiences.
Talking about the launch of Connect, Nayak said, "This is an independent network for all clients and agencies. Our ambition is to make this a global network emerging out of India. With tech playing such an important role, we are also attempting to connect adtech with martech to make communication more action-oriented and result-driven. We will bring the best talent, technology, commerce and experience to service our clients.”
Nayak knows how the industry works and how to navigate the landscape, when it comes to clients and networking. “The biggest challenge in the coming months will be to create good quality work for our clients. Even though we’re working with Indian companies, we want to create global standards of work for our clients.”
He has 20-plus years of experience across OOH, celebrity and sports management, influencer and shoppers marketing, smart city, and CSR advisory. He has led various companies through startup, survival, turnaround and growth modes.
Nayak launched Posterscope in 2008 for OOH, followed by other lines of business. Over the years, he has driven multiple martech and adtech initiatives across businesses to see action-oriented and result-driven outcomes across all lines and departments. Before Joining Dentsu International, Nayak ran operations at Prime Outdoors & Aaren Initiative – now Rapport (IPG).