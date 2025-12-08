Harley-Davidson India names Ahaan Panday as brand ambassador

Harley-Davidson India has appointed actor Ahaan Panday as its new brand ambassador. Building on the strong momentum of the Harley-Davidson X440 and its growing community of new riders, the brand says Panday’s rising popularity, fresh off the success of Saiyaara, brings authenticity, youth appeal and a spirit of individuality that aligns with its heritage and the introduction of the H-D X440 T.

In his new role, Panday will front upcoming campaigns, product showcases and rider community initiatives, aiming to inspire the next generation of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts in India.

Speaking on the collaboration and expansion, Ravi Avalur, head, Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said, “The expansion of the X440 platform with the new model marks a significant milestone in deepening our partnership with Harley-Davidson and reinforces Hero MotoCorp’s strategic focus on the premium motorcycle segment. With advanced rider technologies and contemporary styling, the H-D X440 T strengthens our position in a category central to our long-term growth agenda. Our collaboration continues to deliver aspirational, high-quality products that align with the evolving preferences of modern Indian riders. The introduction of Ahaan Panday as our brand ambassador further complements this strategy, enhancing our appeal to a new generation and reflecting Hero MotoCorp’s vision to lead India’s premium motorcycling landscape.”