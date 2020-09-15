Harley-Davidson re-launches the Enthusiast™ magazine

With the movement of Motorcyclist to a digital format in 2018, the Enthusiast magazine, including the HOG Magazine years, remains the oldest continuously printed motorcycle magazine in the United States.

All Full and Life Harley Owner Group members will continue to receive a complimentary subscription to The Enthusiast magazine as part of their membership benefits. Free App versions of the magazine are also available for iOS and Android phones and tablets. Harley-Davidson is also exploring new ways to deliver the print magazine in the United States, including by selling single copies of the magazine on the H-D® eCommerce site and through limited retail establishments, including at Harley-Davidson™ dealerships and select boutique motorcycle shops. For more information and history about The Enthusiast magazine, visit h-d.com/enthusiast.