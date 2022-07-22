Harpic enters the drain cleaning category with the launch of Drain Xpert

On the announcement, Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, South Asia - Hygiene, Reckitt said, “Harpic has focussed on elevating toilet and bathroom hygiene for consumers while enabling them with easy-to-use solutions to embrace improved sanitation. With Harpic Drain Xpert we are also venturing into drains in the kitchen and washing areas at home. This effective and specialist product is designed to help consumers save time and resources during a clogging emergency, the experience of which is often unpleasant and quite stressful. We will focus our efforts on category creation by educating consumers on product usage and on making our product easily available.”