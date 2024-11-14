Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor join Converse as brand faces in India

Converse has announced actors Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as its new brand ambassadors in India. This partnership highlights Converse's emphasis on self-expression as it prepares to open its first store in Mumbai, at Linking Road, with the actors promoting the brand's creativity and individuality.

Advertisment

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, a longtime Converse fan, reflects the brand's focus on self-expression. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor promotes Converse’s focus on individuality.

This association underscores the brand’s commitment to inspiring new generations to embrace their authentic selves.