Harvest Gold joins Delhi Capitals Women as official breakfast partner

Harvest Gold has entered into a partnership with the Delhi Capitals Women’s team for the 2026 season, coming on board as the team’s official breakfast partner.

As part of the association, the brand will feature Delhi Capitals branding on select products across its bread, buns, pavs and sweet baked goods portfolio.

The collaboration will be activated through a mix of on-pack visibility, digital campaigns and on-ground initiatives during the season, aimed at linking everyday breakfast consumption with women’s cricket.

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Gupta, CEO, Delhi Capitals said: "We are delighted to welcome Harvest Gold as our Official Breakfast Partner for the 2026 season. With a presence deeply embedded in households across Delhi NCR, much like the Delhi Capitals, this partnership will help create everyday moments that bring fans closer to the team through engaging initiatives and consumer-led activations. We look forward to a unique and exciting journey with them as our Official Breakfast Partner."

Raj Kanwar Singh, managing director, Bimbo Bakeries India, said: ‘Delhi NCR’s No. 1 bread brand, Harvest Gold has been nourishing households for many decades with a range of fibre-rich, wholesome breakfast breads and buns designed to fuel an active and healthy lifestyle. The rise of women’s sports and especially womes cricket in India reflects the modern Indian woman's commitment to health and fitness. We are proud to be associated with the Delhi Capitals Women’s team and promote healthy and tasty nourishment & fitness that supports women both on and off the field.’

The partnership places Harvest Gold alongside one of the country’s key women’s cricket franchises, using the season as a platform to connect with consumers through sport-led engagement.