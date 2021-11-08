Has India redefined the SUV?

The options available in the market have also changed. Mahindra, that used to lead the segment once has seen its market share slip in the last five years. Korean companies Hyundai and Kia are ruling the mid-size SUV market with Creta that sells 12,000 units a month and Seltos finds 8,500 new buyers every 30 days. One of Mahindra’s recent launches, ‘The Thar’ which is a new generation of the Jeep that Mahindra used to assemble once. In June 2021, Mahindra was quoting 10 months waiting for a Thar as the orders doubled the capacity. If a customer booked a Thar in July 2021, he or she is likely to drive it home only by May 2022.