Hasbro launches new products line inspired by Transformers

Inspired by the characters in the film, Hasbro has unveiled a new line of Transformers products.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the latest blockbuster from the Transformers franchise, has recently hit the theatres.
Inspired by the characters in the film, Hasbro has unveiled a new line of Transformers products (toys, apparel, backpacks to name a few) to go along with the movie.
Returning with the action and spectacle that’s captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduces a whole new faction of Transformers to the big screen – the Maximals – joining them as allies in the epic battle for earth.
Lalit Parmar, country manager, Hasbro India, said, “For years, Transformers has been an exciting powerhouse of rich storytelling and compelling characters. We are thrilled to bring to life the theatrical marvel ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ through an innovative collection of action figures and role play toys featuring robots and beast characters that convert! This range elevates the play experience for kids and fans across age groups and celebrates the thrilling appeal of the iconic Transformers franchise.”
The range of toys from Hasbro includes “Beast Alliance Weaponizers,” which are up to 5-inch toys which convert in 5-7 steps, “Flex Changers,” 6-inch toys that convert from robot to Transformers sports car mode in 5 quick steps, “Titan Changers” that are 11-inch action figures perfect for staging larger than life Transformers battles. The exciting array of toys for ages 8 years and up, with prices from INR 1499 – 2699 and are available at Hamleys, a local toy store, and e-commerce platforms.
Fans can also join in the battle for Earth with exclusive Transformers: Rise of the Beasts apparel. A meticulously designed collection featuring bold graphics and iconic imagery, captures the essence of the movie. These exclusive apparels are available from INR 1099 onwards on Shop The Arena.
“Transformers is a franchise that a whole generation has grown up watching. It is an emotion, and characters from the franchise have become classics in their own right. The release of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' has created a wave of excitement among fans worldwide, and now, through these remarkable Hasbro toys, you have the opportunity to own a piece of this phenomenal film. Get ready to unleash your imagination and experience the epic world of Transformers in a whole new way!", says Ajit Andhare COO, Viacom18 Studios.
The movie features character favorites like Optimus Prime and Bumblebee and Maximal characters like the powerful and commanding Optimus Primal, Cheetor, Rhinox, and Airazor – all who maximise to charge into combat!
Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film is now playing in theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu in 2D, 3D, 4D and IMAX.