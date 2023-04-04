Havas Group launches X Index Brand Report 2023

Tarun Jha, CEO, Havas Creative India, said, “In these times when sophisticated algorithms fuel customer experience, brands that want to create top of mind recall and earn their consumers' loyalty must go far beyond impeccable service and instead create hyper-experiences that offer both efficiency as well as emotional connect. Today, consumers are spoilt for choice, hence only brands that can successfully create meaningful interactions will win. Data has to be optimised and used smartly, and the name of the game is no longer just about connecting with consumers but also creating communities that give them a sense of belonging. Our proprietary tool, X Index serves as a global barometer to measure and maximize customer experience hence proving to be indispensable for brands that want their customers to have the best-in-class experience."