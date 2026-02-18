Havas hits 2025 targets: Organic growth at 3.1%, India drives APAC

Havas has concluded its first full year as a listed company by meeting its 2025 financial guidance. The group reported a +3.1% organic growth and an improved Adjusted EBIT margin of 12.9%. While North America and Europe remain the primary revenue contributors, the APAC & Africa region saw its Q4 performance sustained by India. The year was also marked by the rollout of the Converged.AI Operating System and the AVA portal.

India sustains growth in APAC & Africa

In the APAC & Africa region, which accounts for 9% of Havas’ total net revenue, performance was notably driven by the Indian market. The region recorded a year-on-year organic growth of +1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2025. According to the group’s results, this Q4 growth was "sustained by India." For the full year 2025, the region’s organic growth stood at +1.7%.

Understanding the AI strategy: Converged.AI and AVA

Havas highlighted its transition into an AI-driven organisation, focusing on two key technological pillars mentioned by CEO Yannick Bolloré:

Converged.AI Operating System: This is the group’s global plan to integrate AI into its core operations. Rather than replacing human creativity, the system is designed to "amplify" it, streamlining how the agency delivers work.

AVA Portal: This is a global Large Language Model (LLM) portal. In simple terms, it is a secure, centralised internal platform that gives Havas teams access to advanced AI models, ensuring data security while making "AI proficiency" accessible to all staff.

Global revenue and business lines

The group's net revenue is split across three main specialised business lines:

Havas Creative (40%): Handling advertising and brand building.

Havas Media (38%): Managing media planning and buying.

Havas Health (22%): Focused on healthcare communications.

Geographic performance breakdown

In the fourth quarter of 2025, all geographic regions recorded positive organic growth, a metric that represents revenue growth from existing operations. Europe, the largest contributor at 50% of net revenue, saw +3.5% organic growth in Q4 and +2.0% for the full year. North America, representing 34% of net revenue, posted the strongest quarterly growth at +4.6%, with a full-year performance of +4.9%. The APAC & Africa region (9% of net revenue) grew by +1.8% in Q4 and +1.7% for the full year. Finally, Latin America (7% of net revenue) recorded +3.2% growth in Q4 and +3.6% for the full year.

Key Regional Insights:

Europe: While France and the UK saw slight organic growth, markets like Spain, Italy, and Portugal were more active toward the end of the year.

North America: Growth was driven by Havas Media and the Havas Creative New York agency.

Latin America: The region returned to growth in Q4 following a contraction in the previous quarter.

Financial Efficiency

The group reported an Adjusted EBIT margin of 12.9%, up from 12.4% in 2024. EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) is a measure of a company's operating profit. A higher margin indicates that the company has become more efficient at managing its costs while growing its revenue.

Yannick Bolloré noted that these results reflect the strength of Havas' "client-centric model" and its role as a "challenger" in the market, guided by a new strategic ambition: Growth Powered by Desire.