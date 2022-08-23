Havas Worldwide and The Laughing Cow offer kids a chance to become certified cheesemakers at KidZania

The Laughing Cow Cheese Factory lets the little ones learn the fine art of making this dairy treat.
To help children understand the cheesemaking process, creative agency Havas Worldwide and The Laughing Cow, a cheese brand from the Bel Group have joined hands to create The Laughing Cow Cheese Factory.
This factory will take kids through the process of cheese making from helping them understand the significance of carefully selecting raw materials to the high hygiene standards and innovative processes that go into making The Laughing Cow Cheese.
On completing the role-play, the children become The Laughing Cow certified cheesemakers. The children will also be able to interact with the brand's iconic mascot, dance, play, and take pictures with her.
Havas Worldwide India designed the overall look and feel of the experience, including the table design, branding the walls, overall colour theme, furniture colour, and sampling truck design.
The factory is situated at KidZania, an entertainment centre, that allows children to role-play adult jobs and earn currency. It is present across 26 cities in 20 countries
Alamjit Singh Sekhon, Commercial Director, Bel India, said in a release, “This partnership with KidZania will educate kids in an engaging way about the importance of a nutritious balanced diet, while they ‘make’ The Laughing Cow cheese. We’re confident that this will be a fun-filled experience that will add a daily dose of laughter to the lives of the kids and their families.”
Speaking about the partnership, Manas Lahiri, Managing Director, Havas Worldwide India said, “Over the years, KidZania, through its interactive edutainment model, has created a unique avenue for brands to engage with children and their parents on a very personal level. We’re delighted to scale this up further to create an innovative experience on behalf of Bel Group and The Laughing Cow that will give children a glimpse of the fantastic world of cheese-making in the most meaningful way.”