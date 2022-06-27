Havells strengthens its regional reach

Announces its association with popular Marathi TV show ‘Kon Honaar Crorepati’ on Sony Marathi.
Havells India, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, today announced its association with 'Kon Honar Crorepati' on Sony Marathi, one of Maharashtra's most popular impact shows hosted by actor Sachin Khedekar. The collaboration is part of the brand's innovative concept, with the primary goal of establishing a local connection with the audience in their native language.
The theme for the show is आता हवा बदलणार meaning Ab ‘Hawa Badlegi’ which has been conceptualized from Havells Fans tagline ‘Hawa Badlegi’. The tagline will be subtly integrated in the program across touchpoints like the journey of the contestant from fastest-finger-first to the hot seat. The Havells lighting category will also be integrated showcasing that the set has been ‘Lit Up By’ Havells Lighting. Further integrations like change of lighting whenever a contestant crosses a Padaav will be showcased for deeper brand connect. Additionally, there would be a special Karamveer episode that would be aired every Saturday, inviting personalities who are working towards the welfare of society. Havells as a brand is motivated by the belief that small steps lead to meaningful change in people’s lives. Aligning to this vision, Havells has taken various initiatives in areas including, conserving national heritage, societal infrastructure, education, meals distribution, hygiene, and sanitation.
Speaking on the association, Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president, marketing communication said “ We are delighted to partner with a renowned show like 'Kon Honar Crorepati’ aligning with Havells vision of ‘Making a difference’ in the lives of people. Havells is a prominent brand in the FMEG segment, we aim to capitalise on the aspirational customers with our quality products. Therefore, our collaboration with the show will further help us establish a deeper relationship with the regional audience not only in terms of viewership but also for the intriguing native language content that the format offers. This partnership will help create an impactful presence of the brand through different integrations showcasing fan, lighting, and Lloyd categories in every episode and will further enhance top of mind recall. We will continue to synergise and explore similar possibilities going forward that will help us strengthen our presence in the Maharashtra region”.
Commenting on the association Ajay Bhalwankar, business head, Sony Marathi said “We are delighted to have one of the national brands like Havells as our partner right from the launch of Kon Honaar Crorepati. This stands testimony to the credibility that this show offers to brands and Sony Marathi’s reach in the urban affluent audience pool of Maharashtra. Havells team and our brand solutions team came together and seamlessly weaved the brand message in the content to make Havells positioning impactful and relevant to the audience. We are sure this will not just aid brand recall and have tangible impact on sales but also set benchmark for subliminal advertising in regional space”