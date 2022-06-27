Havells strengthens its regional reach

Speaking on the association, Rohit Kapoor, executive vice president, marketing communication said “ We are delighted to partner with a renowned show like 'Kon Honar Crorepati’ aligning with Havells vision of ‘Making a difference’ in the lives of people. Havells is a prominent brand in the FMEG segment, we aim to capitalise on the aspirational customers with our quality products. Therefore, our collaboration with the show will further help us establish a deeper relationship with the regional audience not only in terms of viewership but also for the intriguing native language content that the format offers. This partnership will help create an impactful presence of the brand through different integrations showcasing fan, lighting, and Lloyd categories in every episode and will further enhance top of mind recall. We will continue to synergise and explore similar possibilities going forward that will help us strengthen our presence in the Maharashtra region”.