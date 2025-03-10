Havmor Ice Cream renews partnership with Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

Havmor Ice Cream, a part of LOTTE Wellfood, announced the renewal of its partnership with the Gujarat Titans for the 2025 season. As part of this renewed partnership, Havmor and Gujarat Titans are set to launch initiatives aimed at winning over fans. As part of its renewed alliance, the brand plans to introduce new ice cream flavours and on-field activities, celebrating the spirit of Gujarat.

Havmor will launch cricket-themed campaigns during the 2025 season to engage fans. These initiatives will connect Havmor and Gujarat Titans supporters, celebrating their shared enthusiasm for cricket and ice cream.

Komal Anand, managing director of Havmor Ice Cream, expressed his enthusiasm: “The collaboration with Gujarat Titans has grown into something truly special over the years, and we are eager to build on the trust and success we’ve already achieved together. The values that unite us—excellence, passion, and the pursuit of greatness—are at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to extend that spirit of camaraderie to our consumers and create unforgettable experiences that reflect our shared love for cricket, the pride of Gujarat, and the joy of community.”

Arvinder Singh, COO of Gujarat Titans, said, “Our on-field endeavours revolve around giving the fans a good match experience. Havmor, being a home brand, has already won the hearts of millions across the country with their innovative offerings. We are optimistic that this renewed partnership will boost the excitement for our fans and ensure they have a truly enjoyable time.”