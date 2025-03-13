Havmor partners with Swiggy Instamart to launch Thandai Ice Cream for Holi

Havmor Ice Cream, part of LOTTE Wellfood, has partnered with Swiggy Instamart to launch a limited-edition Thandai Ice Cream family pack for Holi. Available only on Swiggy Instamart, it offers a convenient way to enjoy the traditional Holi flavour at home.

Havmor’s Thandai Ice Cream pack offers a take-home version of the traditional Holi drink. The brand aims to boost visibility and interest by launching it during Holi.

"With Holi and rising temperatures, we wanted to offer a refreshing take on festive flavors," said Rishabh Verma, vice president marketing, Havmor Ice Cream. "We believe in continuous innovation and bringing new experiences to delight our consumers. We are strategically launching Thandai Ice Cream at the onset of summer, leveraging the season’s beginning to create a strong brand presence. Partnering with Swiggy Instamart further allows us to bring this festive indulgence to consumers quickly and conveniently. The collaboration leverages Swiggy Instamart's extensive network to reach millions, offering them an innovative way to enjoy traditional flavors, ensuring they never miss a moment of celebration and joy."

“The festive season is a time when we focus on offering a highly relevant selection of products to our customers, as they turn to us for all their festive needs,” said Hari Kumar G, chief business officer at Swiggy Instamart. “We’re excited to bring the unique and innovative Havmor Thandai Ice Cream only on Swiggy Instamart, allowing customers of all ages to enjoy it without any hassle. As everyone gears up for the celebrations, we’re thrilled to make their festive treats more accessible and convenient than ever before.”

The Havmor Thandai Ice Cream family pack – Holi Special Edition will be available on Swiggy Instamart starting on March 11.