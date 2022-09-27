HCLTech launches New Brand Positioning of Supercharging Progress

C Vijayakumar, CEO & managing director, HCLTech said, “Today, we are proud to share our purpose statement - to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress. Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent. It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come.”