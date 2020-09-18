HDFC Bank tops the BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands 2020 report

David Roth, CEO of The Store WPP, EMEA and Asia and Chairman of BrandZ, said: “Brands globally are being tested by the pandemic, especially in countries such as India where the economy was slowing down prior to COVID-19. Many Indian brands have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their ability to innovate and adapt in ways that are world-class. Our analysis proves convulsively once again that companies who invest in brand building are better placed to survive such challenges and come out stronger.”