Healthy Master names Harshit Rana as brand ambassador

Nutritious snacking brand Healthy Master has appointed Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana as its brand ambassador. The association coincides with the launch of a digital campaign titled ‘Match Buddy’, timed with the ongoing cricket season.

The campaign positions the brand as a snacking option during live match moments, encouraging consumers to switch from processed snacks to what it describes as clean-label alternatives. The communication carries the message #MakeASwitch and centres on the idea that replacing snacks may be easier than quitting them.

Commenting on the association, Tarun Agrawal, co-founder & CEO of Healthy Master, said: “At Healthy Master, we believe that healthier habits are built through small, intentional choices every day. Harshit’s journey reflects resilience, discipline, and an optimistic drive to come back stronger. His mindset aligns closely with how we think about food — honest, balanced, and sustainable. Through the ‘Match Buddy’ campaign, we want to inspire people to make mindful swaps in their snacking routines.”

Commenting on the partnership Harshit Rana said: “Healthy Master stands for thoughtful nutrition and consistent quality, which are important aspects of an athlete’s daily routine. The brand’s approach to clean ingredients and mindful snacking fits well with the discipline required at a professional level, both on and off the field. I’m pleased to be associated with Healthy Master and to work together on promoting informed food choices. I also appreciate the support and representation provided by LegaXy in shaping this association.”

The campaign will run across digital platforms through short-format videos and social media content. LegaXy facilitated the partnership.

Commenting on the association, Amitesh Shah, founder & CEO, LegaXy, said: “Harshit represents the next generation of Indian athletes, focused, disciplined and deeply connected to his roots. His association with Healthy Master brings together an athlete committed to performance and a brand centred on everyday nutrition and consistency.”