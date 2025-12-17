Healthy Master names Milind Soman as its new brand ambassador

Healthy Master has appointed actor and fitness advocate Milind Soman as its brand ambassador, marking a shift in the company’s effort to frame its products within the broader conversation around daily eating habits. The association centres on the brand’s focus on clean ingredients and consistent consumption rather than short-term diet practices.

The company’s portfolio includes khakhra, makhana, nuts, seeds and baked millet-based snacks, positioned as options for routine consumption during work, travel and breaks. The brand states that its products do not use maida, palm oil or artificial preservatives. Soman’s public stance on sustained fitness and mindful eating is aligned with the messaging Healthy Master intends to highlight through the collaboration.

Commenting on the collaboration, Milind Soman said, “I have always believed that true fitness is built on consistency rather than shortcuts, because you cannot outrun bad habits, and especially a bad diet. What I love about Healthy Master is their refusal to compromise. They have refined the snacks we grew up loving and made them clean again by using real ingredients like millets and baked grains. It is the right kind of snacking that fuels your growth instead of slowing you down.”

Expressing her excitement, Shivali Garg, founder & chairperson, Healthy Master, said: “Healthy Master was born out of a very personal need to find food that truly nourishes without hidden compromises. Milind Soman embodies the values we stand for: discipline, consistency, and respect for one’s body.”

“This collaboration is not about selling a product. It is about starting a larger conversation on moving away from crash diets and embracing everyday nourishment that supports long-term health for Indian families.”

Tarun Agrawal, co-founder & CEO, Healthy Master, said: “At Healthy Master, we believe real health is built through small, consistent choices made every day. Milind’s life philosophy mirrors our approach to food: clean, honest, and sustainable over time.”

“Through this partnership and the ‘Ageless Energy’ initiative, we aim to reposition snacking as a source of daily strength and longevity, especially for consumers who want food to work for them, not against them.”

The company notes that Soman’s cross-generational appeal supports its goal of catering to households with varied age groups and dietary needs. His association is positioned as reinforcing the brand’s attempt to frame everyday snacking within a long-term approach to wellbeing.