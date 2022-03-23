Heineken brews a virtual beer in the metaverse

Raise your virtual glasses for Heineken Silver
The latest brand, after the likes of Coca-Cola, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga to join the metaverse craze is brewing giant Heineken with its first-ever virtual beer - Heineken Silver. “made only from the freshest pixels: no malt, no hops, no yeast, no water and also, no beer,” says the brand on its website.
The move, as much a marketing effort, is a light-hearted shot at itself and other brands who’ve gone gaga over the metaverse and launched stuff for the virtual universe. “An unusual and inaccessible premium lager with a tech and meta finish that no one can enjoy”
As per the BBC, the firm's global head of brand, Bram Westenbrink, said: "We know that the metaverse brings people together in a light-hearted and immersive way but it's just not the best place to taste a new beer.
"Our new virtual beer is an ironic joke. It is a self-aware idea that pokes fun at us and many other brands that are jumping into the metaverse with products that are best enjoyed in the real world."