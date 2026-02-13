Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally amid slowing beer demand

Heineken has announced plans to reduce its global workforce by 5,000 to 6,000 roles over the next two years, as it responds to slowing beer demand and sharpens its focus on productivity and efficiency. The move will impact close to 7% of the brewer’s 87,000 employees worldwide.

The restructuring comes alongside a softer profit outlook. Heineken has guided for operating profit growth of 2% to 6% in 2026, lower than the 4% to 8% range projected for 2025. The company said the job cuts are aimed at strengthening operations, unlocking savings and redirecting resources towards priority brands and growth markets.

Outgoing CEO Dolf van den Brink said the reductions are being driven in part by digitisation and artificial intelligence, both of which are central to Heineken’s EverGreen 2030 strategy. The programme focuses on accelerating growth, improving productivity and making the organisation future-ready. As part of this shift, around 3,000 roles are expected to move into business services, where technology and AI are expected to play a bigger role.

Heineken has committed to generating €400–500 million in annual productivity savings, describing the current exercise as the first major step in delivering on that target. Finance chief Harold van den Broek said the changes are designed to create a leaner organisation that can continue to invest behind growth initiatives.

In 2025, the brewer reported a 2.4% decline in beer volumes, citing pressure on consumer spending and challenging market conditions. However, organic operating profit grew 4.4% for the year, exceeding expectations.

The move reflects a broader trend across the global brewing sector, with peers such as Carlsberg also announcing cost-cutting measures amid slowing demand and evolving consumer preferences.