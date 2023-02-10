Helios' launches Valentine’s Day campaign #LoveEarth

The campaign will see Helios stores in Bengaluru showcase a curated range of Earth friendly watches from international brands.
Helios, the watch store presents a unique outlook on Valentine’s Day with its all new campaign, #LoveEarth. Traditionally celebrated as an occasion to express love and affection between partners, for parents or siblings, Valentine’s Day takes on a whole new meaning with this campaign.
The deterioration of environmental health, climate variability and waste management are at the center of the myriad problems that vex our present and future generations. A holistic approach towards sustainability and sustainable practices is not only of pressing significance but the only way to show we care… and celebrate our love for Mother Earth.
The campaign will see Helios stores in Bengaluru showcase a curated range of Earth friendly watches from international brands including Seiko, Anne Klein, Armani Exchange, Skagen, Citizen, Fossil, Titan etc.
In the spirit of #LoveEarth, packaging across Helios stores in Bengaluru will change from plastic to eco-friendly paper bags.
To round off this unique initiative, few budding artists have been commissioned to create ‘art from trash’. The trash has been collected from Helios stores in the city and includes sun boards from previous campaigns to build the canvas and eco-friendly paints to create the visual art. Each of these artworks will be used as installations at the Titan Corporate Office and across Helios stores in Indiranagar, Jayanagar and Koramangala stores in Bengaluru. C.K Venkataraman, MD, Titan Company, unveiled the artwork in Jayanagar & participated in the installation at Corporate office.
These installations convey a common message that while elements of nature come in different shapes, colors and sizes, they look more beautiful when they come together, symbolizing what all of us harmoniously can achieve through our efforts in making Earth a beautiful place.
Speaking about the campaign, Ajay Dwivedi, head retail, Watches and Wearables, Titan Company Limited said “The past two years have forced us to revisit our priorities and reinforce commitment to our only forever, Earth. Love Earth is our distinct take on Valentine’s Day. It is an attempt to create awareness on the importance of giving back to the planet and celebrating the spirit of the season with renewed love. This is in line with Helios’s vision of creating elevated experiences for stakeholders and significantly impacting the world we work in.”
#LoveEarth will be launched on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and will be an ongoing part of our pledge towards sustainability.