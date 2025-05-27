Hell Energy Drink onboards cricketer Shreyas Iyer as face of the brand in India

Hell Energy Drink has announced Indian international cricketer Shreyas Iyer as a face of the brand in India. The association marks a significant step in the brand’s journey to deepen its connection with consumers and enthusiasts across the country. He joins global icon Michele Morrone, who represents Hell Energy Drink internationally.

As a face of the brand, Shreyas will be active across communication touchpoints, with a focus on engaging India’s evolving energy drink consumers. He will represent Hell Energy Drink and its range of products, as well as its ongoing biggest consumer campaign in India - #WinWithHell.

With this partnership, Hell Energy Drink aims to further its India presence, aligning with Shreyas Iyer’s dynamic personality, athletic excellence, and an ever-growing fan base.

Unnikannan Gangadharan, director, Hell Energy, said, “We are elated to welcome Shreyas Iyer to the Hell Energy Drink family. As an exceptional performer and youth icon, Shreyas resonates strongly with our brand ethos. His determination, style and winning mindset make him an ideal face for Hell Energy Drink in India, especially, as we connect with consumers who are bold, ambitious, and energetic.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Shreyas Iyer, said, “I am thrilled to join Hell Energy Drink as the face of the brand in India. As an athlete, I understand the importance of being energised and pushing your own limits and boundaries. Hell Energy Drink reflects the same bold approach and driven spirit. Together, let us power India’s next wave of go-getters!”

Shreyas Iyer is exclusively represented by Rise Worldwide.