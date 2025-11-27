HELL ENERGY DRINK partners with Punjab Kings for three IPL seasons

HELL ENERGY DRINK has entered a three-year agreement with Punjab Kings, becoming the franchise’s official Energy Drink partner beginning with IPL 2026. The association includes brand placement on players’ helmets and caps, as well as visibility across matchday hydration points and fan-facing activity.

The partnership also includes plans to support cricket development in Punjab through talent-focused initiatives aimed at younger players.

Unnikannan Gangadharan, director, HELL-ENERGY, said: “HELL ENERGY DRINK and cricket share the same spirit of intensity, endurance, and excitement. We are thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings, a team that embodies the fearless energy and drive that define HELL ENERGY DRINK. This is more than a sponsorship; it reflects our shared passion for performance and the unstoppable spirit of cricket.”

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings said: “We are delighted to partner with HELL ENERGY DRINK for the upcoming season. This collaboration will open new opportunities for young and upcoming players in the region through our talent hunt program, and will create strong value and growth for both brands.”

Saurabh Arora, chief commercial officer, Punjab Kings said: “Our long-term strategic alliance with HELL ENERGY DRINK goes far beyond a commercial partnership. It reflects a shared vision and synergy that supports our ambitions. We firmly believe that this collaboration will significantly elevate our brand presence while also resonating deeply with our fans.”