HELL ENERGY DRINK renews official sponsorship with Zee Cine Awards

HELL ENERGY DRINK has announced its return as an official sponsor of Zee Cine Awards 2026, marking the second consecutive year of its association with the awards platform. As part of the sponsorship, the brand will also be associated with the ‘Viewers’ Choice Song of the Year’ category this year.
Through this association, the brand continues its presence across large-scale entertainment platforms with strong youth viewership. The partnership aligns with its ongoing focus on music, popular culture, and audience-led moments within the Indian entertainment ecosystem.
Commenting on the association, Unnikannan Gangadharan, director, HELL-ENERGY, said, “We are delighted to return as an official sponsor of Zee Cine Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year. Our sponsorship of the ‘Viewer’s Choice Song of the Year’ category makes this association even more special, as it celebrates the power of the audience and the music that unites them. At HELL ENERGY DRINK, we stand for passion towards music and iconic moments, and Zee Cine Awards brings all of that together in a truly powerful and entertaining way.”
The renewed sponsorship also signals the brand’s continued engagement with marquee cultural properties in India, as it looks to strengthen visibility and connect with consumers through high-reach entertainment platforms.