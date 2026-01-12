Herbalife India continues as official nutrition partner for TATA WPL 2026

Herbalife India, a health and wellness company, community, and platform, continues its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the official Nutrition Partner for the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.

India's women's cricket is surging in participation and viewership, with TATA WPL leading as a game-changer that unlocks new opportunities for athletes and strengthens the entire women's sports ecosystem. Through this ongoing collaboration, Herbalife will continue to support elite athletes by promoting the role of science-based nutritional products in performance, endurance, and recovery.

On the partnership, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “India’s women’s sports revolution with TATA WPL at its epicenter signals a transformative era for athletic excellence and gender equity. Herbalife proudly continues its association with BCCI as Official Nutrition Partner, arming elite cricketers with science-based nutritional products to optimize performance, endurance, and recovery on this world-class platform. It’s our privilege to drive this momentum and shape the future of women’s cricket.”

Devajit Saikia, honorary secretary, BCCI, said, “The WPL is built on a vision of excellence, opportunity, and world-class sports entertainment. Herbalife brings exceptional value and diverse strengths to this ecosystem. This partnership will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket.”