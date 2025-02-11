Herbalife joins TATA WPL as associate partner in a two-year deal

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has signed a two-year partnership with global nutrition company Herbalife as an associate partner for the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL).

BCCI has welcomed its partnership with Herbalife, highlighting the brand’s expertise in nutrition and wellness as a valuable asset for players and the league. The board looks forward to a collaboration that enhances player performance and enriches the overall experience for both athletes and fans.

This alliance plays a key role in ensuring the continued success and sustainability of the TATA WPL, which has quickly established itself as a premier platform for showcasing top women’s cricketing talent from India and beyond. Under the two-year agreement, Herbalife’s presence will be integrated into the WPL ecosystem, with both organisations committed to making the partnership impactful.

Herbalife, a global nutrition company, offers a range of science-backed products, including protein shakes, vitamins, and sports nutrition supplements. Focused on promoting healthy lifestyles, the brand supports individuals in achieving their wellness goals through personalized nutrition and community engagement.

Herbalife provides premium sports nutrition to over 150 athletes worldwide, including Indian stars such as Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, and Mary Kom. Recently, the brand announced its partnership with rising cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal.

It has supported major teams and sporting events, including the official nutrition partnership with Team India for the Summer Olympics in 2016, 2021, and 2024, the Commonwealth Games in 2022, and Special Olympics Bharat in 2023. Additionally, Herbalife was the official nutrition partner for 7 Pro Kabaddi Teams in Season 8 and has been the official presenting sponsor of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa since 2022, among other partnerships.

The new season of the TATA WPL begins on February 14, 2025, with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru facing Gujarat Giants at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara, at 7:30 PM IST.