Herbalife Nutrition is the official Nutrition Partner for Team India at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Commenting on this partnership, Ajay Khanna, senior vice president & country head, Herbalife Nutrition India said, “We are delighted to be the official nutrition partner of Team India for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Our focus is to provide high-quality, science-backed food products to support athletes to achieve their highest level of sports performance. With our proven track record of working with athletes in India and around the world, we look forward to bringing our knowledge and expertise in sports nutrition to the team and supporting them in giving their best performance. We wish Team India good luck and believe that they will make the nation proud.”