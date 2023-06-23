Here's how Godawan's latest campaign tries to save the rare species of Rajasthan

Speaking about the challenges, he says that the Godawan brand had to exude both premium and purpose at every touchpoint, without compromising on either. “We created a new set of design cues that reflected a more responsible and sustainable stance, using these cues to create the brand from the ground up. Not only did it have to taste exquisite and look beautiful, each element of the brand had to be sourced as responsibly as possible for an audience that never takes things solely on face value."