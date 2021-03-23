Here's how iD Fresh Food is bringing the power of batters, decoction, parotas to a competitive ready-to-cook market

After these attempts, iD decided to take the aid of third-party manufacturers, but that came to nought. At this point, Abdul Nazer, iD's co-founder, “decided to become a fabricator. He took a hammer and some sheets of steel, and made a prototype… After some time, he realised that if the batter comes in the shape of an umbrella, it will drop down into the oil as a doughnut,” reveals Gandhi. It took a whole of three years for the product to come to fruition, he adds.