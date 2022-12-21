Hero Cycles forays into omnichannel route with the launch of new D2C e-commerce portal

Commenting on the launch, Aditya Munjal, director, Hero Cycles said, “Our latest & biggest e-commerce website has been launched and would serve as a one-stop shop for the cycling community. With an objective to grow the band of cycling enthusiasts in the country, the website is designed to provide a seamless experience. What makes this even more unique is the fact that this a true omni channel initiative in partnership with our dealers and Hero Sprint Stores which form an extremely important pillar in our journey of over 60 years. We want to increase adoption of cycles & e-cycles across the country and we believe that this website will serve as another milestone in that direction.”