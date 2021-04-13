Hero Group launches edtech platform Hero Vired

"The government’s 'Digital India' initiative, under the National Education Policy, underlines the need for strengthening the online learning infrastructure. It ensures equitable access to the highest quality education for all, and learning flexibility through the academic banking of credits.”

"Hero Vired is born from our experience at the Hero Group, the skills gap that we see in the industry. Our mission is to ensure that the young workforce can be mentored for overall professional development aimed at their future growth,” Munjal added.