Hero Group launches edtech platform Hero Vired

Hero Vired is born out of the Hero Group's own experience of skills gap in the industry. It will offer a mix of programs for the working professionals and others.
The Hero Group has announced the launch of Hero Vired, a new edtech company. The edtech venture will offer an end-to-end learning ecosystem. It will make the learners industry-ready for the emerging jobs and professions.
With this launch, the Hero Group has entered the nascent upskilling industry. The space already includes startups, like upGrad, Udemy, Great Learning, Simplilearn, among others.
Hero Vired will offer certificate programs in finance and related technologies, integrated programs in data science, machine learning and artificial intelligence, full-stack development, game design, and entrepreneurial thinking and innovation. Future programs will cut across domains, such as design, electronics, leadership, health management and emerging technologies.
Commenting on the launch, Akshay Munjal, founder and CEO, Hero Vired, said, “India currently faces a unique ‘employability paradox’, where there is a shortage of highly skilled professionals, yet the graduates find it difficult to secure suitable jobs due to the lack of skill sets that are imperative for Industry 4.1."
"The government’s 'Digital India' initiative, under the National Education Policy, underlines the need for strengthening the online learning infrastructure. It ensures equitable access to the highest quality education for all, and learning flexibility through the academic banking of credits.”
"Hero Vired is born from our experience at the Hero Group, the skills gap that we see in the industry. Our mission is to ensure that the young workforce can be mentored for overall professional development aimed at their future growth,” Munjal added.
Hero Vired will offer a mix of programs; some aimed at the working professionals with classes over the weekends, and others for the young professionals, who are looking for a more intensive full-time experience. The programs are designed to provide a premium learning experience through highly engaging one-on-one interactive sessions.
The Hero Vired learning experience platform has been built to offer features that make learning impactful via gamification, interactive support, peer-to-peer communication, high quality content and high engagement-driven online instructor-led classes.