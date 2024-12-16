Hero MotoCorp is the title sponsor of Hockey India League

Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has signed on as the title sponsor of the Hockey India League for the next three seasons, starting from 2024-25. This alliance between Hero MotoCorp and the Hockey India League aims to rejuvenate one of India’s most cherished sports, expanding its reach and fostering a vibrant platform for emerging talent.
The tournament, set to begin on December 28, 2024, will feature eight men’s teams and, for the first time, four women’s teams. The introduction of the Women’s Hockey India League marks a historic milestone in Indian hockey, underscoring a significant step forward for the inclusion and empowerment of women in sports.
Speaking on the partnership, Sanjay Bhan, executive vice president, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp is deeply committed to nurturing and supporting sports globally, with a special emphasis on India. Hockey holds a unique place in our hearts, reflecting our nation’s rich sporting heritage. The Hero Hockey India League is more than just a competition - it’s a celebration of our shared passion for the sport, an inspiration for future athletes, and a unifier for communities. We wish all the participating teams and players the very best.”
Speaking about the association, Dilip Tirkey, chairperson of the Hockey India League Governing Committee, said "Hero MotoCorp has always been a pioneer in supporting Indian sports, and their association with the Hero Hockey India League will elevate the tournament’s stature. With their title sponsorship, we are confident that the Hero Hockey India League will reach greater heights, inspiring players and fans alike. Together, we aim to make this league a true celebration of hockey as #IndiaKaGame."
Bhola Nath Singh, member of the HIL Governing Committee, added, "Hero MotoCorp’s partnership is a testament to the growing popularity of the Hockey India League. Their support will not only enhance the league’s visibility but also strengthen the narrative of hockey as a unifying force in India."
The Hero Hockey India League is set to captivate fans through a wide array of platforms, including television, digital channels, and radio, ensuring that audiences remain connected to every match and moment. With Hero MotoCorp’s support, the league aims to nurture the sport, inspire future generations of players, and spotlight India’s hockey talent on the global stage.