Hero MotoCorp onboards Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as global ambassadors

Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announces a three-year partnership with professional golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as its global ambassadors.

The partnership will officially tee off this week, with both players sporting the Hero logo as they compete on the global stage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Akshay and Sahith to the Hero family. These exceptional young golfers, both of Indian descent, embody our core values of passion, integrity, and courage. Their dedication and achievements align perfectly with our mission to champion excellence in sports globally,", commented Dr. Pawan Munjal, executive chairman, Hero MotoCorp.

He added, "As a proud Indian brand with a strong legacy of supporting athletes across disciplines, we take immense pride in fostering talent of Indian origin on the world stage. Hero MotoCorp is globally recognized for innovation and sustainability, and as we continue to expand our brand’s influence, we engage with youth icons who inspire the next generation. Akshay and Sahith’s journey will further strengthen our long-standing association with golf, and we wish them great success this week and in their future endeavors.”

“Partnering with a global brand like Hero MotoCorp is truly a dream come true, especially given my ambition to compete and share my passion for golf around the world for many years ahead. India, and specifically the Hero Indian Open, holds special significance as an integral part of my family’s heritage” said Akshay Bhatia.

Sahith Theegala stated, “I am honoured to have been selected by Hero MotoCorp to represent them worldwide. Akshay and I are very good friends, and we are excited to be working with Hero to increase their brand visibility through all our appearances. Like Hero, we are both committed to encouraging the success of young athletes from around the world in their sports and personal endeavors.”

With Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala joining the Hero roster, the brand expands its focus on supporting emerging talent in golf.