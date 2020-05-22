Hershey India partners with Swiggy and Dunzo to launch its online store

Partnership with Swiggy is live in Bengaluru, New Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad and the one with Dunzo is operational in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Hershey India has partnered with delivery apps, Dunzo and Swiggy to launch 'Hershey Happiness Store', its online brand store.
This store is available on the Dunzo and Swiggy apps where shoppers can choose from a wide range of Hershey products such as HERSHEY’S Kisses, HERSHEY’s Bar, BROOKSIDE chocolates, HERSHEY’S Syrup, HERSHEY’S Milkshake, HERSHEY’S Cocoa Powder, HERSHEY’S Spreads, SOFIT Soy Milk, SOFIT Almond Milk, SOFIT Protein Cookies and SMART COOK Tomato Puree. The delivery apps will deliver the goods to the consumers' doorsteps.
At present, Hershey's partnership with Swiggy is operational in Bengaluru, New Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. On the other hand, the partnership with Dunzo is live in Bangalore and Hyderabad.
Herjit Bhalla, Managing Director, Hershey India commented, “We are in unprecedented times and it is imperative that we find innovative ways to bring our loved brands to our consumers. We are happy to have partnered with both Swiggy and Dunzo to bring the goodness of the Hershey range of products to our consumer’s doorstep, in a safe and convenient way.”