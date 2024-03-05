Hershey's celebrates International Women's Day 2024 with HerSHE's campaign

Expanding the Celebration to Social

Taking it a step further, Hershey India is encouraging viewers to join the movement in bringing the spotlight to the women in their lives. Users will be able to head to the brand’s online platform for curating and showcasing inspiring dedications to the women around them. The brand will let users bring the spotlight on their Sheroes by customising HERSHEY’S Bars with their Sheroe’s faces. The brand will also collaborate with influencers to amplify the campaign and shed light on celebrating women and their achievements.