Hershey's celebrates International Women's Day 2024 with HerSHE's campaign

The brand aims to promote unity and change through gender pay equity initiatives, employee training, and an inclusive culture.
The Hershey Company announces its 2024 celebration of International Women’s Day with HERSHEY’S Bars celebrating the impact of women and girls.
The celebration expands onto digital platforms enabling consumers to recognise 'Sheroes' who inspire them every day and illuminate their achievements; led by the dedication of its brand name and packaging. The HerSHE campaign has been brought to life on bars in a new avatar with monocarton packaging, while leveraging HERSHEY'S chocolate legacy.
“At Hershey India, we are excited to recognise the women who are uplifting our communities every day in multiple fields, through the HerSHE campaign again this year.” said Niranjani C, CFO-India, Europe and World Travel Retail, The Hershey Company. “Using our iconic Hershey's Bar, our month-long celebration serves as a heartwarming reminder to connect with, honor and express gratitude towards the inspirational women who play an important role in our daily lives – on International Women’s Day and year-round.”, added Anubhuti Kumar, AVP-Human Resources, Hershey India.
Celebrating Women and their Impact in Hershey India
This year, Hershey India will join the worldwide celebration, bringing the award-winning HerSHE campaign to life. Hershey India will shine a light on the role and traits women play in their lives – in India and communities around the world. The brand will be paying homage to women across diverse fields of achievements including culinary arts, literature, visual arts, architecture, performing arts, science, business, and sports.
Expanding the Celebration to Social
Taking it a step further, Hershey India is encouraging viewers to join the movement in bringing the spotlight to the women in their lives. Users will be able to head to the brand’s online platform for curating and showcasing inspiring dedications to the women around them. The brand will let users bring the spotlight on their Sheroes by customising HERSHEY’S Bars with their Sheroe’s faces. The brand will also collaborate with influencers to amplify the campaign and shed light on celebrating women and their achievements.