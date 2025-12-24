Hershey’s rolls out first 3D Connected TV masthead with Frodoh

Hershey’s executed its first 3D Connected TV (CTV) masthead as part of a festive-season media activation, in collaboration with Interactive Avenues and CTV platform Frodoh.

The campaign went live during India’s opening ODI match against Australia, using the match’s high viewership to reach connected TV households. The activation featured a 3D creative showcasing the Hershey’s Kisses Festive Moments pack, designed to create an immersive visual presence on CTV home screens.

Developed alongside Interactive Avenues and delivered through Frodoh’s CTV inventory, the masthead used motion and depth-led design elements to highlight the festive packaging. The execution aimed to integrate brand visibility into the viewer’s CTV navigation experience during a high-attention sporting event.

According to the companies, the campaign delivered reach across millions of CTV households over the match days, using a premium placement strategy aligned with festive consumption patterns.

Speaking on the association, Kamy Devaguptapu – director of marketing India, Hershey’s said: “Our Diwali campaign with Frodoh brought Hershey’s Modern Gifting vision to life through an immersive 3D Connected TV experience. Showcasing the elegance of Hershey’s Kisses Festive Moments pack, we connected with millions of households during India’s biggest celebration.”

Mohammed Tauseef Unea, director business, IPG, said: “We are proud to have successfully executed the Masthead innovative Connected TV campaign. The Hershey’s initiative delivered strong performance with showcasing the Hershey’s Festive Pack. The results demonstrate that Hershey’s message reached a wide yet high-quality audience, supported by strong engagement indicators. Overall, the campaign met its objectives from both a performance and efficiency standpoint. We look forward to driving similarly groundbreaking campaigns in the future.”

Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and CEO, Frodoh, said: “Hershey’s Kisses is a strong festive brand, and the 3D Masthead gave us the right canvas to bring that warmth onto Connected TV. Running the campaign alongside the India–Australia ODI created a natural high-attention moment, and the immersive creative helped the brand land its festive message without any friction. We’re glad to support Hershey’s first 3D Masthead on CTV and look forward to building more festive, impact-led experiences together.”