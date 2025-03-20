Hexaware onboards Rahul Dravid as cultural ambassador

Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions provider, announced Rahul Dravid, cricketer and former Indian captain, as its cultural ambassador. Hexaware has partnered with Rahul Dravid to align with its employee-focused culture. The collaboration aims to inspire and engage employees through meaningful interactions.

“We are excited to welcome Rahul Dravid to the Hexaware family”, said R Srikrishna, CEO, Hexaware. “Rahul’s talent, humility, discipline, and ability to thrive under pressure reflect the qualities we believe in as an organisation. This partnership is a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and shared growth.”

Vinod Chandran, COO, Hexaware, added, “Rahul Dravid is an inspiration not just for his illustrious achievements on the field but also for his ability to lead with trust and determination. His involvement will energize our teams and remind us of the power of collaboration and tenacity.”

Rahul Dravid will engage with Hexaware employees globally through events focused on leadership and teamwork under pressure.

“I am delighted to partner with Hexaware, a company that values its people and their growth,” said Rahul Dravid. “I look forward to engaging with Hexaware’s talented teams and sharing experiences that inspire individuals to aim higher and achieve together.”