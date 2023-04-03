Hindware partners with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023

This strategic partnership will enable Hindware to strengthen its brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across the country.
Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas and a celebrated event for cricket fans across the world kickstarted its 16th edition from March 31st, 2023. Hindware , a leader in complete bathroom solutions, is thrilled to announce its partnership with two of the biggest teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) - Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for the upcoming 2023 season. This strategic partnership will enable Hindware to strengthen its brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans across the country.
Speaking about the partnership Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, chief executive officer, Bath & Tiles, Hindware said “Cricket is a sport that unites the entire country with thrilling sporting action that is a feast for Indians around the world. We are delighted to be associated with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Through this synergic partnership, we look forward to engaging with our audience. We are confident that this partnership will help us strengthen our brand presence and drive growth in the highly competitive bathroom solutions market.”
Charu Malhotra, vice-president, marketing, Hindware further added, “We are extremely thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023. This partnership presents a unique opportunity for Hindware to connect with millions of cricket fans across the country. We are proud to have partnered with Punjab Kings and RCB and wish both the teams all the very best for the season ahead.”
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two of the most iconic cricket team in the Indian Premier League, with a massive fan following in India. Aligned as the principal sponsor with Punjab Kings the players and official members will be sporting the Hindware logo on the cap and helmet. And with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the company has partnered as the associate sponsors with Hindware logo represented on the non-leading arm of the jersey. This partnership will provide Hindware with a unique opportunity to showcase its brand to millions of cricket fans through various promotional and marketing activities.
Satish Menon, CEO, KPH Dream Cricket said, “It’s always a pleasure when a partner reaffirms their faith by extending the relationship. Especially a partner like Hindware Limited, as a trusted brand across the country they echo our commitment to our fans, and we are confident of expanding this successful partnership.”
Through the partnership Hindware will also get an opportunity to create exciting engagement activities for fans along with stars Virat Kohli, Mohd Siraj, Glenn Maxwell from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar from Punjab Kings. There is more in store from Hindware in terms of contests, giveaways, and social media campaigns with the players.