Hindware partners with Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore for IPL 2023

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore are two of the most iconic cricket team in the Indian Premier League, with a massive fan following in India. Aligned as the principal sponsor with Punjab Kings the players and official members will be sporting the Hindware logo on the cap and helmet. And with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the company has partnered as the associate sponsors with Hindware logo represented on the non-leading arm of the jersey. This partnership will provide Hindware with a unique opportunity to showcase its brand to millions of cricket fans through various promotional and marketing activities.