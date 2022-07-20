Hindware’s Consumer Appliances Business rebrands to Hindware Smart Appliances

‘Hindware Smart Appliances’ new brand logo is designed with a bold black colour on a white background representing sophistication, and progressiveness. It uses hues to establish a better connect with the consumers. It further incorporates the smart power button in its design where the alphabet ‘e’ has been carefully replaced with the power button symbol. This showcases the experience that Hindware Smart Appliances offers with its wide range of smart products by democratizing technology for all. The brand’s value proposition remains unaltered, and it will continue to be committed to its consumers by providing them with modern, smart and innovative solutions to add convenience to their lives.