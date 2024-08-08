H&M brings contemporary Indian craftsmanship to the World with Anamika Khanna

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The collection includes womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessories, set to launch in select stores and online at hm website and Myntra on September 5, 2024.
The new H&M collaboration with Anamika Khanna showcases the designer's unique style, combining glamour and craftsmanship with modern tailoring and loungewear. Anamika Khanna reinterprets traditional silhouettes for an international audience. The collection includes womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessories, set to launch in select stores and online at hm website and Myntra on September 5, 2024.
“I've always felt Indian fashion gets lost when interpreted by the rest of the world. Often, our fashion — in terms of the culture, the heritage of craft and textile embroideries — is regarded as costume or not wearable or modern enough. Things have changed a lot, and this collection with H&M allows me to take something Indian and make it global and contemporary,” says Anamika Khanna.
The eye-catching collection is replete with fluid and flattering styles, alive with vivid colour, pattern and hand-embroidered embellishment. Womenswear is underpinned by an effortless elegance, with draped skirts and airy kaftans with asymmetrical or high-low hemlines, and silk pyjama ensembles. For men, traditional cuts are refreshed with graphic prints, while painterly motifs elevate cool and carefree sportswear shapes.
“Anamika designs clothes to encourage the wearer to express themselves. The silhouettes are fluid and draped, often in a way that can be personalised. The prints are also intriguing. She integrates many fully printed looks, combining traditional colour elements with something more graphic,” says Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M.
Anamika Khanna's signature jewelry is featured throughout the collection, including earrings, cuffs, and necklaces. These pieces are cast from reclaimed metal and crafted locally in India. The collection is accessible, with apparel starting at Rs. 2,999 and accessories starting at Rs. 1,499.